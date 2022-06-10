Arrests made in Thursday night homicide in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A woman was charged with second-degree murder in the gunshot death of a Sioux City man.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sioux City Police responded to a shooting that occurred at the residence near downtown.

The man was transported to MercyOne Siouxland where he died a short time later.

Katrina L. Barnes, 32, of Sioux City, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

While conducting a search of the residence, investigators determined that Barnes and the victim had been arguing during the day. The victim left. He later retuned, pounding on the front door.

Detectives say Barnes allegedly shot through the front door, striking the victim.

A second woman, Jordyn R. Easton, 25, of Sioux City, was also arrested on charges as an accessory after the fact.

The name of the victim is not being released, pending notification of his family.

This investigation is ongoing, Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a statement released Friday morning.

