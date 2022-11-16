COVID-19 transmission remains ‘low’ in county

SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County increased slightly last week, but community transmission remains “low,” according to the CDC.

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 89 positive tests, which is up from 83 positive tests reported on Nov. 8. Sixty-seven positive tests were reported on Nov. 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County’s community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Nov. 10 using data from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Yankton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton, South Dakota, man was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Dylan Steffen, 30, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Steffen received and distributed materials containing child pornography in January 2021 on a social media account.

Classic rockers Head East coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY — Classic rock band Head East will be performing a concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St., on March 4, 2023.

Known for its authentic, full-vocal, good time rock harmonies, Head East is best known for the signature song, “Never Been Any Reason.” This year, Head East will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band.

Tickets for Head East will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel’s Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.