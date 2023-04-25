Eastbound lanes of U.S. 20 to close

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation will close the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 east of Sioux City on Monday.

Eastbound motorists will be switched to a head-to-head traffic pattern in the westbound lanes.

The closure is the first phase of a $32.6 million, two-year project to rebuild the two miles of U.S. 20 east of the city and reconfigure the interchange with U.S. Highway 75 and Gordon Drive.

Other changes include a 13-foot lane-width restriction inside the work zone and no left turns allowed in the work zone east of Glen Ellen Road. Temporary traffic signals will control traffic through the U.S. 20/75 and Gordon Drive interchange.

Traffic on the northbound U.S. 75 ramp to eastbound U.S. 20 will be detoured to the northbound U.S. 75 to westbound U.S. 20 loop ramp.

Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 14, weather permitting.

Ex-Winside teacher bound over to district court

WINSIDE, Neb. — A former Winside Public Schools teacher accused of having sex with a student was bound over to district court Monday.

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Wayne County District Court, where she is scheduled to be arraigned May 3.

Heikes is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

According to court documents, Heikes had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

She was arrested Jan. 22 after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a tip about the alleged relationship.

After her arrest, Heikes later submitted her resignation as a family consumer science teacher and librarian. The school board approved her resignation Feb. 6.

Heikes was the second Winside teacher arrested on charges of having inappropriate contact with a student in the past year.

Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, Nebraska, who taught art at Winside, was sentenced April 17 to 180 days in jail and two years’ probation on charges of disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse. She was charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old male student during an eight-month period.

U.S. 75 under construction between

Macy and Decatur

MACY, Neb. — Construction on U.S. Highway 75 in Nebraska between Macy and Decatur is scheduled to begin Monday.

Traffic will be maintained during construction with temporary traffic signals, a pilot car and flaggers, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.

Work includes installation of new guardrail, concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, earth shoulder construction and repairs to the bridge over Wood Creek.

The project is expected to be finished in October.

Wisconsin man dies in Sac County crash

LAKE VIEW, Iowa — A Wisconsin man died Sunday after the car he was driving left the road and wound up partially submerged in a pond near Lake View.

The crash occurred at 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of Perkins Avenue and 350th Street, where a Volkswagen Passat southbound on Perkins Avenue entered the west ditch, went up an embankment, struck and broke an electrical pole, then vaulted and struck a tree before overturning and entering a pond, where the front end of the car was submerged.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, lifesaving measures were attempted on the driver, Oliver Massman, 22, of Holmen, Wisconsin, but were unsuccessful.

A passenger, Ean Marker, 22, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City, Iowa, and then flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, the State Patrol said. Massman’s body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.