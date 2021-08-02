The company also has started leasing units for the second phase, which is scheduled to open in September, Lauer said. Many of those have also already been spoken for.

“We’re starting to run out of units,” he said. “It’s been popular.”

Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes are available, with a variety of floor plans. Monthly rents start at $699 for studio apartments and range to $1,500 for three-bedroom townhomes.

Amenities include an outdoor pool, community building and a fitness center.

The complex, 5800 Sunnybrook Plaza, is behind Lowe’s and Prime Bank in the commercial district at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and the U.S Hwy. 75/20 bypass. Reynolds is scheduled to speak at a ribbon-cutting and open house for District 42 that starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday The open house, which continues until 2:30 p.m., includes free food and tours of the property.

