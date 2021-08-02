Sergeant Bluff City Hall closed due to COVID
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA — The City of Sergeant Bluff City Hall and community center are closed due to COVID-19 exposures, according to a news release.
City Clerk Danny Chistoffers said there has been an “unusually large number of staff exposed to COVID-19.” The city hall and community center are being closed to protect the public that interact with city staff, he said.
The building will be closed Monday through Friday.
“We hope to have all facilities open by the weekend,” Chistoffers said
A staff member will be available by phone at 712-943-4244 to take utility payments or answer questions, according to the city’s Facebook.
The drop box outside of City Hall will remain open to submit payments as well.
Reynolds to help celebrate opening of Sioux City project
SIOUX CITY — Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
District 42 features 215 townhomes and apartments built in two phases.
The first phase, which includes half of the units, opened in June. All of the units have been leased, said Benjamin Lauer, an official with the project manager, Real Property Management Express.
The company also has started leasing units for the second phase, which is scheduled to open in September, Lauer said. Many of those have also already been spoken for.
“We’re starting to run out of units,” he said. “It’s been popular.”
Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes are available, with a variety of floor plans. Monthly rents start at $699 for studio apartments and range to $1,500 for three-bedroom townhomes.
Amenities include an outdoor pool, community building and a fitness center.
The complex, 5800 Sunnybrook Plaza, is behind Lowe’s and Prime Bank in the commercial district at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and the U.S Hwy. 75/20 bypass. Reynolds is scheduled to speak at a ribbon-cutting and open house for District 42 that starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday The open house, which continues until 2:30 p.m., includes free food and tours of the property.
U.S. 20 bypass ramps to be closed
SIOUX CITY — U.S. Highway 20 entrance and exit ramps in Sioux City are scheduled to be closed intermittently during nighttime hours this week for resurfacing.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, weather permitting. The closures along the U.S. 20 bypass are as scheduled:
Monday
— Eastbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Lakeport Road, exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive.
Tuesday
— Eastbound U.S. 20: entrance loop from Sunnybrook Drive, entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue, exit ramp to Morningside Avenue.
Wednesday
— Eastbound U.S. 20: exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 20, exit ramp to Gordon Drive.
— Westbound U.S. 20: entrance loop from Gordon Drive.
Thursday
— Westbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Gordon Drive, entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue, exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Morningside Avenue.
Friday
— Westbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Lakeport Road.
Caitlin Yamada