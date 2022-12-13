Morningside stabbing leaves man hospitalized

SIOUX CITY — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized Monday following a stabbing at a Sioux City convenience store.

At around 1:08 p.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sam’s Mini Mart, 4218 Morningside Ave., for a reported stabbing, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his right forearm.

The victim said he was parked in the Sam’s Mini Mart lot and was getting back into his vehicle when a gray Kia Sorento pulled up behind his vehicle, blocking it in. A man driving the Kia exited the vehicle armed with a knife, walked up to the victim as he was sitting in the driver’s seat, and began stabbing him.

The suspect then went back to his car and drove away, according to the press release. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arm.

Sioux City Police officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later and arrested 36-year-old Michael Dale Carson Jr. He was charged with burglary first degree, a class B felony.

Emerson man pleads not guilty in case of restroom camera

DAKOTA CITY — An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful intrusion.

Authorities were called to Post 60 Market in Emerson on Oct. 14 after a female employee had gone into the restroom and found what appeared to be a phone charger plugged into an electrical outlet above the sink. After looking up the item on the internet, she determined it was a hidden camera device.

According to court documents, the female employee and Vazquez told police they didn’t know anything about the device, but thought it had been in the bathroom for a few days. Police collected the device and confirmed it was a video recorder.

A day later, the store’s manager called police and told them Vazquez admitted to being the one who had placed the camera in the bathroom. Vazquez was then arrested.