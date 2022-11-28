 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Briefs

Local auctioneers honored at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work.

The pair were designated as Iowa’s 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local heroes representing both schools who inspire others and positively impact the community.

The longtime Hawkeye fans have volunteered their auctioneer services to nearly 30 nonprofit organizations, raising millions of dollars for charity in more than 25 years. The Boys and Girls Club has benefited from their services for more than 40 years. In addition to donating their time, the two often donate or buy items at charity functions to further support the cause.

“It was evident through multiple entries received that Randy and Clint were affirmed by so many for their outstanding charitable work with countless organizations, clearly standing out as local heroes who made a tremendous impact in the community. We’re proud to recognize Randy and Clint at game day in Kinnick — Hawkeye fans and notable local heroes who align perfectly with our values,” said Nathan Johnson, communications and sponsorship manager for Scheels, the title sponsor of the Heroes Game.

Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

*Ricardo Ballesteros, 38. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Ballesteros is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his federal probation. His original conviction was for distribution of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

