ArtSplash Online to provide virtual celebration of Art Center's annual festival

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center will be hosting ArtSplash Online, a week-long virtual version of the Art Center's popular ArtSplash festival.

In July, it was announced that the art festival wouldn't be held due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Instead, using an online medium, ArtSplash Online will begin on Monday, spanning the entire week leading up to and including Labor Day Weekend.

Founded in 1994, the Art Center's ArtSplash has grown into one of the largest annual festivals of any kind in Siouxland. Rather than attempting to recreate the festival, ArtSplash Online will feature videos, photos, memories and community activities on both the Art Center's Facebook page (facebook.com/SCArtCenter/) and the specially-created ArtSplashonline.com.

The Art Center is looking forward to its traditional ArtSplash art festival on Sept 4 and 5, 2021.

