ArtSplash returns to Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY — Organizers and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the start of ArtSplash.

Celebrating visual, performing and even, the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to downtown for the second year in a row.

The festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"It seems like we start planning for the next year's ArtSplash as this year's ArtSplash ends," Art Center development coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen explained, adding that the plan was always to make the event accessible for the most number of the people.

Indeed, that's why ArtSplash was moved downtown. Previously, it had bounced around between Riverside Park, Grandview Park and the Anderson Dance Pavilion during the past 29 years.

"We wanted ArtSplash to feel more like a downtown festival," Webber-Dreeszen said.

Among the highlights will be more than 60 exhibiting artists, displaying and selling many of their best pieces. That includes ArtSplash's featured artist Mike Jones.

An Elgin, Illinois native, Jones worked in television for more than 30 years. Developing an interest in photography, he creates art which communicates messages of spirituality and rebirth through photo collages.

Participating in ArtSplash for the very first time has been a dream come true for Chello Sherman.

"I consider myself a multimedia artist who has done everything from sculpture, jewelry design and photography," the Sioux City-based woman explained. "But for ArtSplash, I'm concentrating solely on abstract painting."

While Sherman wants her art to sooth, Martha Widjaja, a fellow ArtSplash newcomer, wants her pieces to pop with energy.

"I like the way my art brings out a smile," Widjaja said, showing off her vibrantly colorful collection of Japanese anime-inspiration prints.

Wannabe artists might draw inspiration at either the Kid's Zone as well as Art Center's Hands-On Kids Gallery or the Gilchrist Learning Center.

Fans of the performing arts will experience an eclectic lineup of live entertainment attractions including magician The Amazing Arthur and musicians like Jack and Mike Langley, the Cardinal Sound, Paige Rose and Noah Towns & the Other Brothers.

Webber-Dreeszen was especially excited to see the return of Madison Avenue, which is a Sioux City-based band featuring Madison Zeller, Steve Lange, Jay Krehbiel, Sam Irish and Sam Irish Jr.

"Madison Avenue made their debut as a band at last year's ArtSplash and we brought them back by popular demand," she said. "They are terrific."

Also back for a second year in a row will be selected short films, courtesy of the Sioux City International Film Festival (SCIFF).

Some of SCIFF's most acclaimed films will be screened inside of the Art Center's Stark Lecture Hall.

Lending to the festival feel of ArtSplash will be eight food vendors, serving everything from barbecue to ice cream to kebabs.

"I think there is still a perception that art art galleries and museums are intimidating," Webber-Dreeszen said. "We try very hard to keep our art center a fun place with plenty of hands-on activities. ArtSplash reflects that."

After so many years, the message is taking hold.

"People tell me Labor Day Weekend wouldn't be the same without ArtSplash," Webber-Dreeszen said. "We've become a tradition."