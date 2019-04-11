ELK POINT, S.D. -- Much of Union County is without power as of Thursday morning.
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, electrical companies are not certain when power will be restored.
The Sheriff's Office also said the weather is rapidly changing, with accumulating ice and slush being experienced on roadways.
"If you must travel, slow down," the Sheriff's Office warned. Also, motorists should be on the lookout for changing road conditions.
