SIOUX CITY -- American rock band Badflower and Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will be performing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
Formed in 2013, Badflower will be coming to Anthem on May 26. Their debut studio album, "OK, I'm Sick" was released Feb. 22.
Named by Rolling Stone as one of the "10 Country Artists You Need to Know," Ashley McBryde will be coming to Anthem on June 28. McBryde's CD, "Girl Going Nowhere," earned her a Best Country Album Grammy nomination. Shen is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, which will be held Apr. 7.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem show are for audiences age 21 and older.