Avery Brothers Sign Co. transfers ownership

SIOUX CITY -- A longtime family-owned sign company has had a change in ownership.

Steve Avery, a partner at Avery Brothers Sign Company, announced Tuesday that he had purchased his brothers' share in the Sioux City-based company. This was part of a long-term plan, he said.

Brothers Milt, Noel and Steve Avery had also sold their billboard company, Avery Outdoor, in October 2021.

Avery Brothers was founded as a commercial sign shop in 1935 by Milt Avery Sr. and Noel Avery Sr., who were the brothers' uncles. Their dad, Chuck Avery, ran the company for 25 years. The Averys expanded into illuminated signage in 1997, making them a full service sign business.

Jonathan Avery has been named general manager for the new business. Wendi Knight is the new sales manager. Eric Lawson is the production manager for Illuminated Signs and Jeff Roder is the production manager of the graphics department.

Located at 406 Water St., Avery Brothers Sign Company designs illuminated signs, neon signs and fabricated letters. They produce signage for interior and exterior use, both temporary and permanent. The company also designs and produces signs for buildings as well as free-standing structures, some of which contain electronic message systems.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.