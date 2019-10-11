chris janson
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Award-winning country singer Chris Janson will be performing, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Country music's Midland coming to Orpheum Theatre
Local Briefs

Country music's Midland coming to Orpheum Theatre

A breakout recording artist, Janson took home the trophy for the American County Music (ACM) Video of the Year for his hit song, "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards.

Tickets for Janson's show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Tyson Events Center's Primebank box office or online at OrpheumLive.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments