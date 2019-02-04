Try 1 month for 99¢

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Award-winning author, storyteller and playwright Antonio Scare will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northwestern College's DeWitt Theatre Arts Center.

A performance sponsored by Orange City Arts and the Northwestern College Theater Department, Sacre's tales of growing up bilingually in a Cuban and Irish-American household have inspired audiences worldwide to gather their own family stories and become storytellers themselves. His stories have been published in award-winning books and audio recordings. His unique view of growing up as a self-described "Leprecano" -- a tongue-in-cheek mash-up of his Latino and Irish roots -- is inspiring, often hilarious and always honest.

Tickets for Sacre's performance are available at Orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514 during regular Box Office hours. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. 

