{{featured_button_text}}
barnes bull riding challenge
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge will return to the Tyson Event Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Jan. 17-18.

Established in 1950, the Peterson, Iowa-based Barnes PRCA Rodeo is well-known across the country. Bob Barnes, the late founder, once told a newspaper reporter, "We are rodeo what Cadillac is to cars."

World Championship Ice Racing coming to Tyson Events Center
Entertainment briefs

World Championship Ice Racing coming to Tyson Events Center

In addition to bull riding, kid's sheep riding, a petting zoo and western merchandise vendors will be a part of the program.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or online at TysonCenter.com. A limited number of VIP Party Zone tickets, which includes food, drinks and a seat on the floor, will also be available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments