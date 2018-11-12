SIOUX CITY -- The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge will be returning to the Tyson Events Center, 410 Gordon Drive, on Jan. 11 and 12.
Established in 1950, Barnes PRCA Rodeo, from Peterson, Iowa, continues to be a premier livestock contracting company and member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. The longevity of rodeo has been rewarded through continuous partnerships dating back 50 years or more.
"We are to rodeos what Cadillac is to cars," the late founder Bob Barnes once told a newspaper reporter.
Tickers are $10, $15, $25 and $35 for adults and $8, $23 and $33 for children age 3-12. VIP Party Zone tickets are $50 each and include a seat on the floor with food and beverage.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 855-333-8771.