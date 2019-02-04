Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY --  Beacon Story Lab Live! will be celebrating three years of live storytelling at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

The series will be based around the theme of Desire, featuring true stories on stage, live music and poetry.

While this primarily a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic session.

More than 100 people have told stories on stage since the first show on Jan. 27, 2016, which was born out of award-winning journalist Ally Karsyn's desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling.

To celebrate the third anniversary, special ticket pricing is only $10. tickets are available online at scjtix.com, by finding Beacon Story Lab on Facebook or at the door.

