SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab Live! will be celebrating three years of live storytelling at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
The series will be based around the theme of Desire, featuring true stories on stage, live music and poetry.
While this is primarily a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic session.
More than 100 people have told stories on stage since the first show on Jan. 27, 2016, which was born out of award-winning journalist Ally Karsyn's desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling.
To celebrate the third anniversary, special ticket pricing is only $10. Tickets are available online at scjtix.com, by finding Beacon Story Lab on Facebook, or at the door.