Beastie Boys tribute band coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- My Posse in Effect, a Beastie Boys tribute band, will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on April 30.
My Posse in Effect, with a seven-piece live band replicates the authentic Beastie Boys experience with the three MCs, a world class DJ and visuals from their iconic video collection.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at the Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All events at Anthem are for guests, age 21 and older.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today