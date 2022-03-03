 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beastie Boys tribute band coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- My Posse in Effect, a Beastie Boys tribute band, will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on April 30.

My Posse in Effect, with a seven-piece live band replicates the authentic Beastie Boys experience with the three MCs, a world class DJ and visuals from their iconic video collection.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at the Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All events at Anthem are for guests, age 21 and older.

Anthem logo
Provided
