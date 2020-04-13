'Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical' gets new Orpheum performance date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The performance of "Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical," which had been set for April 26, has been rescheduled for May 16, 2021 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The show has to be rescheduled due to concerns over COVID-19.

"Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical" tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from bring a part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to become one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

All tickets will be valid and honored for the rescheduled date. For those not able to attend the new date, refunds can be requested at a person's point of purchase, or by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.

