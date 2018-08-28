SIOUX CITY -- A cold front working its way through Siouxland, on Tuesday, will bring both rain and temps that are at least 15 degrees below normal.
"Tuesday will feel like the perfect fall day," Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "It certainly won't feel like August weather in Sioux City."
Indeed, Tuesday's daytime high is not expected to move past 67 degrees, which is a good 15 degrees below normal.
"There is also a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and a north breeze of 10 - 15 mph," Weisser said. "That will keep things cool."
A north/northwest wind of 5 mph will also be keeping Wednesday's high of going over 76 degrees. However, Thursday's southerly winds will bump up temps to near 80 and bring with it a 40 percent chance for precipitation on Thursday night.
"Friday's high of 85 will actually be above normal," Weisser said. "This pattern will be with us all weekend long. We'll have high temps in the 80s, lows in the 60s and slights chances for precipitation after midnight."