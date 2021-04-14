 Skip to main content
Big Brothers Big Sisters to host Kelly Park Clean-Up Day
big brothers big sisters of siouxland logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland will be hosting a "Clean Up with Our Bigs and Littles" event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 21 at Kelly Park, 300 Parkview Blvd.

The event is in honor of Earth Day, which takes places on April 22.

Participants will be given gloves and litter collection bags provided by the City of Sioux City.

"This is a great way to raise awareness about our environment in celebration of Earth Day," said mentoring specialist Kristen Langel. "Picking up litter is a simple, free activity that can have positive results for the community."

Contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland at 712-239-9890 for more information of Clean Up Day or if you'd like to get involved with programming.

