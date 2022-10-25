Big Head Todd and the Monsters bringing winter tour to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Big Head Todd and The Monsters are bringing their Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to united audiences.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am., Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at orpheumlive.com.