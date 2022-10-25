 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Head Todd and the Monsters bringing winter tour to the Orpheum

  • 0
big head todd and the monsters
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Big Head Todd and The Monsters are bringing their Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to united audiences.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am., Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at orpheumlive.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Iowa State Senate District 1 candidate Rocky DeWitt talks about his run for office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News