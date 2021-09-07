 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bigelow Park Campground to close season early due to renovation
0 Comments

Bigelow Park Campground to close season early due to renovation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brown's Lake improvements

Dan Heissel, director of the Woodbury County Conservation Board, stands Monday on a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at Woodbury County's Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Conservation Board Campground and shower house at Bigelow Park -- Brown's Lake, near Salix, Iowa, will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This early close date is due to renovations that are needed at Bigelow Park Campground.

The enclosed shelter, playground, fishing pier and other facilities at Bigelow Park will remain open. 

Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds and facilities at Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park and Southwood Conservation Area will remain open until their normal closing date of Oct. 31. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees worry about dangerous air quality in California

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News