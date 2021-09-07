Bigelow Park Campground to close season early due to renovation

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Conservation Board Campground and shower house at Bigelow Park -- Brown's Lake, near Salix, Iowa, will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
This early close date is due to renovations that are needed at Bigelow Park Campground.
The enclosed shelter, playground, fishing pier and other facilities at Bigelow Park will remain open.
Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds and facilities at Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park and Southwood Conservation Area will remain open until their normal closing date of Oct. 31.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
