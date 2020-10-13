 Skip to main content
Bingo Night, benefiting United Way, at Long Lines Family Rec Center Oct. 23
SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will be hosting a Bingo Night on Oct. 23 on the second level of Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

This charity event will help benefit the United Way of Siouxland.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with game play starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees will need to enter through the east lobby of the Long Lines building, going up the ramp on the second level. Event-goers will be required to wear a mask and seating will be spaced to allow for social distancing.

Attendees must be over 18 to participate and $15 will buy 10 playing cards. Bar service and a limited food menu will be available during the event.

