Bird watching opportunities taking place on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, will be hosting bird-watching activities on Saturday.

From 7:30 to 9 a.m., a free, fall migrant songbird hike will be conducted by Kelly McKay, of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, at the Nature Center. This is an outdoor session, so dress for the weather and prepare to social distance.

A REAP-CEP-sponsored Bird Identification Presentation: Raptors of Iowa program will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is an indoor session at the Nature Center, that is limited to 30 people. Be prepared to bring a mask.

From 1 to 4 p.m., a raptor watch will be taking in various locations, including various ridges in Stone State Park and other overlooks along the Missouri River Valley. Field trips will be conducted by Loess Hills Audubon Society members and by the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center's Kelly McKay.

Preregistration for all of the events can be made by calling 712-258-0838 or by emailing camps@woodburyparks.org.

