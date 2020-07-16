Bishop Heelan auction raises $333,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The "Happy Days" Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Auction raised $333,000 with an online virtual event and an outdoor party at Memorial Field June 25, according to a press release from the school.

The event raises funds to benefit all four schools in the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools system. Proceeds from the Heelan Auction will benefit teachers’ salaries.

Top gifts in the auction were a mini golden doodle puppy and one-of-a kind, 13-foot shuffleboard table made from the wood floor of old Heelan’s gym. It was designed and built by Rick Niles of Sioux City, a 1984 Heelan graduate.

A “PRIDE Blitz,” which drew alumni to exceed a $25,000 match challenge, contributed to the tally. The event also featured awards for Leonard Gill as “Crusader of the Year” and Pat Collins as “Distinguished Volunteer of the Year.”

Event chair couples were Chris and Joy Bogenrief, Ron and Katie Demers, Dave and Laurie Bentson and Mike and Julie Maas, all of Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0