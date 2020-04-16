Bishop Heelan Schools replaces fundraising auction with a Facebook Live event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, Bishop Heelan Catholic School is replacing its major, annual fundraiser for a Facebook Live event.

"Crusader Connection Live" will be streamed live at 7 p.m. April 18 on Heelan's Facebook page. This program, which is expected to last more than 45 minute, will replace Heelan's auction, which had been scheduled to take place on June 25.

The live presentation will feature school president Dr. John Flanery on stage at Heelan. He will introduce video features on sports, fine arts, students, faith and alumni greetings.

Organizers say this is first time Heelan has tried creating a complex, live program. It has taken weeks of planned activity while being socially distanced.

Even though Heelan school buildings are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, students and teachers continue with online lessons.

Alumni and friends are also being invited to support Heelan, even when circumstances make meeting for a party is not possible at this time.

