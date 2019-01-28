SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will feel like it is in the deep freeze for most of this week, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Sioux City and the vicinity will either be in a wind chill advisory or a wind chill warning between now and 9 a.m. Thursday," he said.
A wind chill advisory means cold air, combined with wind, may cause frostbite and hypothermia. A wind chill warning means very cold air and heavy winds might cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than five minutes. This might result in hypothermia and, even, death in extreme cases.
"We can't emphasize this enough," Masters said. "Stay inside as much as you can."
Believe it or not, Monday's high of 12 degrees will seem somewhat balmy compared to Tuesday, when northwest winds will cause the temp to fall all day long.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux City will likely be 3 before, with wind chill values as low as 26 below.
Tuesday night is likely to be one of the coldest of the winter, Masters said. The low will bottom out at around below, while gusting, northwest winds will bring wind chill values as low as 42 below.
Wednesday's daytime high is likely to top off at a frigid 3 below and the overnight low is likely to go down to 10 below.
Thursday will see the start of a rebound, with an expected high near 17.
The warmth will finally return on Friday, Masters said.
"Friday's high will go all the way up to 37 and Saturday is looking ever better," he explained. "I don't think people will a 45 degree high at the start of the weekend."