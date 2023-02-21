ONAWA, Iowa -- For the first time on a tribal casino property in Iowa, Blackbird Bend Casino, near Onawa, has initiated in-person sportsbook operation. Patrons can now step up to a kiosk and place bets on any game or contest across a wide spectrum of sporting events.

"We are very excited to offer comprehensive sports wagering on an easy-to-use, secure kiosk-based format," Blackbird Bend Corporation CEO Brad Appleton said in a statement. "We are also very proud to be the first Native American gaming property in the state to offer sportsbook."

The Blackbird Bend Corporation has partnered with the Nevada-based ISI Sports to make sports wagering a reality. Casino guests can select a sport and, then, opt for a variety of wager options, including a straight wager, parleys and teasers.

Appleton said the addition of sports betting will enhance what the casino has to offer.

"It's another entertaining option for gaming patrons to test their skills and try their luck," he said.

Chartered in 2009, the Blackbird Bend Corporation is an independent entity that manages gaming enterprises of the Omaha Tribe, which includes Blackbird Bend and Walthill, Neb.'s Lucky 77 Casino.