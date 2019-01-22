SIOUX CITY -- While we didn't see much more than flurries and freezing drizzle on Tuesday, Siouxland has been experiencing recurring Arctic blasts of cold air, according to Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"These cold blasts of air are fast-moving, bring gusty northerly winds and cause temperatures to fall rapidly," he explained. "Precipitation-wise, they're hard to forecast. Some times, they bring significant snowfall. Often times, they won't."
This pattern will continue throughout the rest of the workweek, Temeyer said.
While Siouxland will see temps go from Wednesday's seasonal high of 29 to a blistering cold high of 13 on Thursday.
"Thursday will see gradually falling temperatures," Temeyer said. "It will go down to 3 above zero by 5 p.m."
The overnight low will likely be one of the coldest nights, so far, this year.
"Sioux City will see an overnight low of 2 below zero Thursday night," Temeyer said. "Plus there is a 40 percent chance for precipitation."
Following a familiar pattern, snowfall will likely be less than an inch.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 20, before temps plummet to around 3 for the overnight.
Conditions will be moderating considerably this weekend.
Saturday's high is forecast to be in the mid 20s and a low of 17. Sunday's daytime high will likely hit 30 before cooling down to 10 in the evening.