'Blippi The Musical' brings YouTube star to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Children's YouTube sensation Blippi will be bringing "Blippi the Musical," an energetic and educational show to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on July 15.

In just a few short years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with more than 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.