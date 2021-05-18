'Blippi The Musical' brings YouTube star to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Children's YouTube sensation Blippi will be bringing "Blippi the Musical," an energetic and educational show to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on July 15.
In just a few short years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with more than 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today