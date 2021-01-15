Blizzard conditions blanket much of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Blizzard conditions will remain in Siouxland as heavy snow and gusting winds above 60 mph are expected to make travel nearly impossible.

Much of northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa are under a Blizzard Warning until 6 p.m. Friday night.

In large parts, that is due to falling snow causing whiteout conditions because 25 to 35 mph north/northwest winds, gusting to more than 70 mph in some parts of the area.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, Sioux City has seen around 1.5 inches of snow, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Kalin said another inch or two of snow is possible but, because of the high winds, it is difficult to get an accurate measurement.

"Both the snow and the winds will taper off later Friday afternoon as the strong low pressure system leaves the area," he said.

Friday's daytime high will top off at 31. On Friday night, there is a slight chance for snow, Otherwise, expect a low of 19.

The weekend will see mostly cloudy skies as well as high in the low 30s and lows close to 20.

