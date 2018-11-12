A Sioux City firefighter takes apart a hose connection after working to put out a fire at the former Speedy Auto Wash car wash, 712 Omaha Street, in Sioux City, Monday morning. The car wash is being converted into a used car dealership. The fire was caused by a spark of a tool being used in demolition work inside structure
Firefighters gather around the former Speedy Auto Wash car wash, 712 Omaha Street in Sioux City, after putting out a fire there Monday morning. The fire occurred around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene for around 10 minutes, according to assistant fire chef Dan Cougill.
SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured in a fire occurring inside the former Speedy Auto Wash, 712 Omaha St., Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 10:32 a.m., according to Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill. Officials discovered that the structure fire inside the business was caused by a blow torch being used during demolition.
Cougill said the car wash wasn't open for business and the building is currently in the process of being converted into a used car dealership.
Sioux City Fire Rescue was on the scene of the fire for approximately 10 minutes, Cougill reported.
