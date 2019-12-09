Blowing snow, gusty winds will impacting morning travel across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Due to blowing snow and northwest wind gusts as high as 45 mph, visibility was less than one mile Monday morning in parts of Siouxland.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls recommended that people in Ida, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon Counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota to drive with caution as more than one-half of light snow has streets and highways especially slick in spots.

Technician Tim Masters said snow will likely fall until 9 a.m., before tapering off.

In other words, expect a blustery cold Monday when daytime highs are not expected to go beyond 17. Clouds, however, keep low temps around 10 Monday night.

Masters said the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will see a decrease in clouds and a steady rise in temps. The highs for both days will in the upper teens or low 20s. The overnight temps will be in the low-to-mid teens.

"The nice thing is that the forecast will be dry," he explained. "Indeed, Siouxland will see sunny skies and light winds."

And on Thursday, Siouxland will also experience a nice warm-up, with a high of 37. Friday promises to be even better when the mercury should top off at 43.

"After a blustery cold start, the workweek will end on a mild and dry note," Masters said.

