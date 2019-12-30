Blustery winds will make travel challenging on Monday

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City may have only seen six-tenth of an inch of newly-fallen white stuff from the weekend's snow fall, gusting northwest winds as 40 mph is sure whipping it around.
This will continue until Monday night, said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls
"The winds will gradually subside by 7 p.m. Wednesday," she said. "It will remain blustery until then."
Indeed, Sioux City was on the low end of this major winter storm system. Some parts of northern Siouxland, such as Yankton, was digging out from under anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow.
Garrett said patchy, blowing snow will keep Monday's temp from going beyond the mid-20s. Overnight night temps will drop to around 17.
Tuesday will bring a bit of gradual clearing to Siouxland as the high hits the upper 20s for New Year's Eve Day.
Still, Garrett said motorists should proceed with caution over the next few days.
"Stay tuned to any road closure and always travel with a preparedness kit in your car," she said. "You can never tell when the weather can take a turn for the worse."