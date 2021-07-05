Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton

YANKTON, SD. -- The body of a 16-year-old boy from Madison, Nebraska was recovered from Lake Yankton at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after several hours of searching.

At approximately 3:22 p.m., the Cedar County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a juvenile male drowning at the lake. Five Nebraska conservation officers responded, along with a Cedar County Sheriff's deputy, U.S. Corps of Engineers park rangers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conservation officers.

It was determined that the boy had tried to float across the lake from the swimming beach on an inflatable flotation device. Witnesses reported that when the boy tried to stand on the floatation device, he lost his balance, fell off and did not resurface. The flotation device was not present.

Search and rescue efforts included deploying boats equipped with side-scan sonar and deployment of drones.

The name of the victim has not been released.

