SIOUX CITY -- The 2023 Book Lovers' Book Sale, organized by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, is running April 20 - 29, at the former Chuck E. Cheese/Maude's location at the Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road.

Shoppers can look forward to thousands of books, picture books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records. Books for sale can range from old to new, popular and rare, to various genres and for all ages.

"Proceeds from the sale enable the Sioux City Public Library to give back to the community in a big way by funding special initiatives at the library," Friends of the Sioux City Public Library board president Anne Cowley said. "It also puts stories, educational guides and other media into new hands, encouraging curiosity, entertainment and personal growth in our community."

For book sale hours of operation, go to the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library's Facebook page.