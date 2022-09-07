Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland marking new chapter with unveiling of Teen Center

SIOUX CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland have something to celebrate this week.

At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the organization is holding a ribbon-cutting event with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of a new Teen Center.

According to a press release, the Teen Center, located at 813 Pearl St., is next door to the main location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland.

"The new facility features several rooms for a variety of programming at The Club," the release said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland initially acquired the space in 2021.