Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland to unveil new Teen Center

Boys & Girls Clubs Teen Center flyer

SIOUX CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland have something to celebrate this week.

At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the organization is holding a ribbon-cutting event with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of a new Teen Center.

According to a press release, the Teen Center, located at 813 Pearl St., is next door to the main location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland. 

"The new facility features several rooms for a variety of programming at The Club," the release said. 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland initially acquired the space in 2021.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Tags

