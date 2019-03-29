DAKOTA DUNES -- Beef Products Incorporated (BPI) announced Friday that it will be changing the name of its family of companies, in addition to transitioning leadership to the next generation of the family-owned business.
The companies will now be known as "empirical foods, empirical technology and empirical innovations."
In a joint statement, BPI founders Eldon and Regina Roth expressed appreciation to those who helped them create and grow the successful business.
"For almost four decades, we have dedicated ourselves to building these companies and we could never have achieved the level of success we have enjoyed without the support and dedication of our family, employees, customers and community. Thanks to all those who have contributed to these accomplishments."
The new executive team have already assumed managerial responsibility. That team includes son Nick Roth, who will serve as president of empirical innovations, inc. and empirical technology, inc. Son-in-law Craig Letch has become President of empirical foods, inc. and daughter Jennifer Letch will serve as an executive officer in each of the newly-named empirical companies.