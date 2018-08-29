VERMILLION, S.D. -- On Aug. 18, Rachel Brady of Vermillion was named the Distinguished Young Woman of South Dakota for 2019 and awarded $500 in cash scholarships during a program for high school girls held at the University of Sioux Falls.
Brady was one of three high school senior girls who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of State for 2019.
Throughout the next year, Brady will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”
Brady, the daughter of James and Dena Brady, is a senior at Vermillion High School. She will travel to Mobile, Alabama, June 27-29, 2019, for the National Finals.