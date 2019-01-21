SIOUX CITY -- The Martin Luther King Jr. forecast calls for breezy conditions, a daytime high of 20 and a chance for freezing drizzle during the evening hours, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Expect snow to be mixed with freezing drizzle over night before becoming all snow on Tuesday," he said. "Plus Monday's southeast winds will switch to the northwest on Tuesday, causing temps to fall throughout the day."
Indeed, Masters said we'll reach a high of 23 early in the day before steadily dipping to 16 by 4 p.m. In addition, Sioux City will see between 1 to 3 inches of the white stuff in this cold front.
"The best way to describe this workweek is blustery," Masters said. "We aren't expecting significant snow fall but frigid temps will be the real factor."
While Wednesday's daytime high will top off at 26 and the low will bottom out at 12, the remainder of the week will see daytime highs in the low teens and lows in the single digit.
In fact, Thursday's overnight low will touch down at 11 below, which will be the coldest temp registered for 2019, thus far.
"We are entering the time of the year where we see the coldest temps," Masters said. "Still, Sioux City's normal high should still be around 31 and the low should be 10. That means we'll be below normal for much of the week."