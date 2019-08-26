SIOUX CITY -- Singer-songwriter Bret Michaels will stop in Sioux City for a Nov. 8 concert at the Tyson Events Center.
The performance is part of an extension to his "Unbroken World Tour" that will include "Hometown Heroes" special events concerts. Michaels will be joined in Sioux City by country star Joe Nichols plus Night Ranger and Lita Ford.
Michaels, who gained notoriety as the lead singer of Poison, will perform to raise awareness of and support area charities including the Siouxland Humane Society, Support Siouxland Vets and the Sioux City Police Department K9 Unit.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office and online.
