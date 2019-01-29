SIOUX CITY -- Due to bone-chillingly wind chills, all classes and offices at Briar Cliff University will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Briar Cliff joins the University of South Dakota and Iowa State University, which will both remain closed until Thursday morning. The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa will cancel classes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, reopening on Thursday.
Morningside College and Western Iowa Tech Community College have not cancelled classes due to cold weather.
