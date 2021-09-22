Briar Cliff offers reading from professors' book

Tricia Currans-Sheehan and Jeanne Emmons will read from "Scaled," a science-fiction book they wrote under the pseudonym, J.T. Ashmore.

The readling will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Meis Recital Hall on Briar Cliff University campus. Under the pseudonym J.T. Ashmore, Currans-Sheehan and Emmons published the science fiction trilogy, “Deep Skin.”

A part of the Phil Hey Reading Series, the reading is from the first book of the trilogy, "Deep Skin." The two will also discuss their collaborative process.

In this novel, a meteor explodes over the Midwest, and teens exposed to the fragments break out in a rash of glittering scales. As the scales spread over their bodies, they must work together to combat their self-loathing, accept their differences and escape the forces bent on crushing them.

A finalist for the 2020 “BookLife” fiction prize, the book received high praise.

Currans-Sheehan is a professor of English and writing at Briar Cliff University. Emmons is a Briar Cliff professor emerita. Both are editors of The Briar Cliff Review.

