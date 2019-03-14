SIOUX CITY -- Giant fans were used to dry out portions of Heelan Hall on the Briar Cliff University campus, Thursday morning.
However, the incident had nothing to do with the record-breaking rain or fast snowmelt that occurred at many Siouxland locations.
Instead, marketing director Leslie Heying said flooding in Heelan Hall was the result of a pipe burst that resulted in the building being closed and classes being cancelled Tuesday.
"That was a day before the rains came," she said. "It minimally impacted some of classrooms and offices bur we were able to open again by Wednesday."