Briar Cliff University crowns its Homecoming King and Queen

SIOUX CITY -- R.J. Harris, a Biology/Pre-med major from Oakland, Iowa, and Sophie Kramper, an exercise physiology major from Jackson, Neb., were crowned Briar Cliff University's 2021 Homecoming King and Queen during a coronation ceremony, held Sept. 30.

Harris, the son of Jan and Susan Harris, is also BCU's Student Government president. Kramper, the daughter of Phil and Julie Kramper, is involved in Campus Ministry, Health and Science Club, Catholic Daughters and other organizations.

This year's homecoming court included: Quinten Vasa, of Nebraska City, Neb.; M.J. Montgomery, of Norfolk, Neb.; Brady Brockhaus, of Creighton, Neb.; and Jacob Harvey, of Portsmouth, England; Tyra Blue, of Omaha; Maureen Imrie, of Chicago; Olivia Eckels, of Afton, Iowa; and Sonja Rao, of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0