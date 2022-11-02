Rock ‘n Roll

Music Association concert setSIOUX CITY — The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) will present a ROCK 4 VETS event at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Nov. 12, featuring the talents of the Western Iowa Hall of Fame Band.

The association will honor local veterans with music by some of the most elite performers in the area, featuring special appearances by Johnnie Bolin (Sioux City), Rick Hillyard (Shenandoah), Troy Johnson (Omaha), John “Iowa” Scherle (Wales), John Rogers (Omaha), Barry Clark (Omaha), Janice Hill (Sergeant Bluff), Skinny Webb (Red Oak) and Kevin Lloyd (Omaha).

“This is going to be such a great show to honor our veterans with so much talent on that stage,” IRRMA executive director Clay Norris said.

IRRMA is asking for Siouxland’s assistance in supporting the mission of this fundraising event and to see it that all veterans attend the event at no cost to them. If there are persons, businesses or other entities in the Sioux City area that are interested in making a supportive, charitable contribution to the ROCK 4 VETS event or participate in specific fundraising activities, contact Janice Hill at 402-469-9870.

Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite at iowarocknroll.com/events or at The Marquee on the day of the show. Veterans attend free with proof of military ID or a DD-214.

Body identified as missing man

SIOUX CITY — Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can’t say for certain if it’s the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.

The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by Dakota City city workers who were removing a boat dock.

With cooperation from Sioux City Police investigators, Bottorff’s body was identified. Community policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Bottorff was reported missing on Sept. 28, the same day police received a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.

Search and rescue teams in several boats were dispatched and searched the river, but were unable to find anyone.

Gill said police can’t positively say if Bottorff is the person who was reportedly seen jumping into the river.

Ex -teacher faces child enticement charge

SIOUX CITY — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher accused of propositioning a 14-year-old girl for sex now faces federal charges.

Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking. Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney ordered him to be detained pending trial, which was scheduled for Dec. 19.

According to court documents, FBI investigators had been monitoring communications between Heller and the 14-year-old, in which Heller asked her for sex and offered her $200.

When Heller was arrested on July 14, authorities found him in possession of alcoholic beverages meant to be shared with the girl, a box of condoms and more than $200 in cash. During an interview with authorities after his arrest, Heller admitted he knew the girl was 14 and said he had intended to pay her for sex.

A social studies teacher at Wynot Public Schools, Heller has since been fired from his teaching job.

He was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with enticing away a minor and prostitution. Those charges were dismissed on Oct. 20 after Heller’s indictment was unsealed in federal court on Oct. 17.

Tickets still available for Trump speech

SIOUX CITY — Though former President Donald Trump’s Thursday evening rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport is coming just days before a crucial U.S. midterm election, the event in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley has yet to “sell out.”

As of 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, the option to “get tickets” for the “Save America Rally” was still available on the Trump event website. Registration required: a name, email, phone number, ZIP code, state and selection of either one or two tickets.

Trump is slated to speak at 7 p.m. while other guest speakers are set to start at 4 p.m.

Both Reynolds and Grassley will speak as will Brenna Bird who’s looking to unseat longtime Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. They’ll be joined by former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who served as ambassador to China under Trump, and former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who grew up in Des Moines.

A Mediacom Iowa/Des Moines Register Poll from October shows Grassley with a 3% lead, among likely voters, over Democratic nominee Mike Franken of Sioux City. If the number held, it would be the closest race of Grassley’s U.S. Senate career.

A separate poll the same month by the Register showed Reynolds with a commanding 17-point lead against Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Miller leads Bird by 16 percentage points, according to another Register poll.