SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Alexio Cariaga, 21. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds. Cariaga is wanted on warrants in Woodbury County for robbery in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, and domestic abuse.