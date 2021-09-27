SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:(tncms-asset)4fff4446-1fb4-11ec-a64d-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
Alexio Cariaga, 21. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds. Cariaga is wanted on warrants in Woodbury County for robbery in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, and domestic abuse.
Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
