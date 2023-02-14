West Lyon teacher wins Iowa STEM award

INWOOD, Iowa — A West Lyon Community School District teacher had something to celebrate this past week after being recognized with a state award.

On Feb. 10, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced that it had chosen West Lyon industrial technology instructor Shane Peterson as one of six state educators who “go above and beyond to inspire student interest in and awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

With Peterson in particular, the Iowa STEM Advisory Council noted the work he’s done over a decade to expand an intro-level woodworking class into something more all-encompassing for students interested in STEM fields. The release also pointed out that Peterson’s received over $200,000 in grants for his classroom.

In addition to the 2023 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, Peterson is getting $3,000. Half of the money is meant for in-school use while the other half can be spent at Peterson’s discretion.

Peterson will be recognized once more, as a part of STEM Day, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines in August.

Man sentenced to prison for peddling fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl.

Justin Langen, 38, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Feb. 7 to 121 months in prison and will serve five years supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Langen conspired with others in June 2021 to sell more than 400 grams of fentanyl. Langen obtained fentanyl pills from a co-conspirator and sold them to drug customers.

Woman sentenced for theft from dependent adult

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa, woman was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions.

Samantha Hagemann, 44, pleaded guilty in September in Sioux County District Court to one count of second-degree theft, which was amended from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement. A charge of forgery was dismissed.

Hagemann also must pay $19,450 in restitution to the victim’s estate.

Hagemann obtained money from May 2021 through November 2021 through ATM withdrawals, transactions at businesses and checks from the victim, who lived in a Hull, Iowa, nursing home.

Knowing the victim could not make decisions for himself, Hagemann continued to withdraw money from his account and went to the nursing home to collect checks, written out to her, from the victim.